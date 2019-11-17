Live Updates: Bayelsa, Kogi Elections

11:00 AM

Kogi Election: FCT Minister Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to APC

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has delivered her Yagba Polling Unit and Kakanda Ward to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi Governorship and West Senatorial District elections in the state.

Aliyu, who was until her appointment as the FCT Minister of state, was the National Women Leader of the party, still enjoyed support and solidarity at the grassroots.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Dr Okor Henry, said that the APC governorship candidate got 350 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate that got 62 votes at Yagba polling unit.

The returning officer also said that the APC Senatorial candidate polled 480 votes to defeat the PDP senatorial candidate who clinched 53 votes at the polling unit.

“Similarly the APC governorship candidate won a total of 5,631 votes to defeat PDP governorship flagbearer that got 1,109 votes at the Kakanda ward in Lokoja Local Government Area.

“While the APC Senatorial candidate got a total of 4,907 votes to defeat the PDP candidate that got 2,013 votes at the ward.” (NAN)

Bayelsa Guber: Voting Ends as Collation Begins

Voting has ended and collation of votes is in progress across Bayelsa State in respect of Saturday’s governorship elections, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

NAN also reported that the election was generally peaceful, although pockets of violence were reported in some places.

Sources across the state indicated that the card readers functioned smoothly in most polling units.

In Yenagoa, a voter, Ebikeme Doubra, described the process as “peaceful except for isolated cases of attempts to snatch ballot box which was thwarted by security agents”.

“Some thugs attempted to disrupt the process and they were contained by security agencies in Ekeki and Opolo areas of Yenagoa, but other places were peaceful.

“The election was smooth and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be commended for the smooth conduct of this election. We expect them to ensure that our votes count,” Doubra said.

However, the state Governor Seriake Dickson, who is serving his second term on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and the party’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri, have complained of electoral fraud and widespread violence.

Dickson made the allegation while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Oruerewari, Polling Unit 005, Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.

He called for outright cancellation of the elections in Nembe Local Government Area where 20 people were reportedly killed by gunmen at a PDP campaign rally.

Dickson called on the Chairman of INEC to issue an order cancelling the process in all the affected units, wards and local government areas where election materials had been stolen or hijacked.

He also urged INEC to cancel the electoral process in areas “where officials have been kidnapped and held hostage to enable the APC cook up non-existing figures”. (NAN)

Election Monitoring Groups Decry Heavy Presence of Security Agents in Bayelsa

Nseobong Okon-Ekong and Stanley Nkwazema

There have been mixed reactions from different election monitoring groups that observed Saturday’s governorship contest in Bayelsa State.

Many of them condemned the heavy presence of security agents, saying it was a pointer that Nigeria’s democracy is still not civil.

Since the return to civil rule in Nigeria in 1999, it has become an accepted practice to have Nigerian and international observer groups accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out unfettered assessment of the process.

The Executive Director, Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING), Mr. Idris Usman, said his organisation’s engagement with Bayelsa goes back to 2015 when it researched and documented a first-of-its-kind report on violence attending elections in Bayelsa.

“Our report traced the victims, identified the perpetrators, sponsors and communities where these violence were recorded with a view to encourage prosecution so that it will serve as a deterrence. We also engaged in a pre-election enlightenment campaign tagged, ‘Vote A Must’,” Usman said.

Assessing the 2019 governorship contest in Bayelsa State, Usman said: “The heavy presence of security indicates that our democracy is still not civil. It is as if we are at war, as opposed to people freely making a choice of their leaders under a peaceful atmosphere.”

His position was corroborated by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise, who said she could not sleep with her eyes open if she was not physically present in either Bayelsa or Kogi State.

According to her, “My interaction with security has shown that many of them are willing to be educated and are actually humble about the way they conduct themselves in civil society. Our participation has helped to deepen our democratic culture. We are not there yet, but there is hope that things will get better. This is our country and we should continue to insist on what we want. What we do for ourselves will be forgotten, but what we do for the world will remain.”

The Executive Director, Kimpact Development Initiative, Bukola Idowu, said there was late commencement of the election.

“This was common to all the places I went to. There are reported pockets of violence in some areas. We have been doing this since the 2019 general election. We are working on the Nigerian Election Violence Report (NEVR). We share our report with the security agencies so that they can mitigate and deploy appropriate responses.

“I think they acted on our report. With the report we have so far, there is no reduction in the incidents of violence from what happened in the general election. As at 4pm, there were 10 incidents of violence in Yenagoa, three in Ekeremor, six in Southern Ijaw, four in Nembe and two in Ogbia. Some of them include death and destruction of electoral materials,” Idowu said.

President of Rev. John Pofi Foundation, working in collaboration with the United States Nigerian Law Group called for the withdrawal of military men to forestall what happened in Buguma, Rivers State in the last general election.

In a statement jointly issued by Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, Ezenwa Nwagwu and Cynthia Mbamalu for YIAGA Africa Watching the Vote, Bayelsa Observation Mission, the group deplored “the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) which is an advanced and proven methodology that employs well established statistical principles and utilizes sophisticated information technologies for election observation. Using this methodology, YIAGA AFRICA can independently determine if the official result announced reflects the votes cast”.

The Watching The Vote observation highlighted findings that enable a systematic assessment of seven process-related issues which includes the opening of polling units and presence of polling officials and election materials; presence of security personnel, commencement of accreditation and voting; deployment of the smart card readers; and presence of party agents. It also highlighted critical incidents observed that may threaten the credibility of the election. 1. As of 7:30 am, YIAGA AFRICA WTV observers reported that INEC Officials had arrived at only 24% of polling units across the state. Arrival of polling officials was identical across the three senatorial districts. 2. By 12:30 pm, only 56% of polling units had opened across the state. Opening rates again varied by LGAs. WTV citizen observers reported that 23% of polling units were open by 9am; 18% between 9am and 10am; 15% between 10am and 12 noon; 12% not open by 12 noon; and 33% not yet reporting. 3. On average open polling units had four polling officials present of which two were women. 4. 79% of open polling units had security agents present. 5. Card readers were observed in 83% of polling units. 6. Register of voters were seen in 82% of open polling units, indelible ink (marker pen) in 79% of open polling units, official stamp in 82% of open polling units, voting cubicle in 79% of polling units, ink pad (in voting cubicle) in 82% of open polling units, governorship ballot box in 82% of open polling units, polling unit booklet were present in 80% of open polling units. 7. The Braille Ballot guides were present in 28% and the PWD poster (Poster EC 30E) were present at 68% of open polling units. 8. Accord Party agents were seen at 10% of open polling units, APC party agents were seen at 83% of open polling units, and PDP at 74% of open polling units.

Bayelsa PDP Guber Candidate Calls for Cancellation of Polls in Some LGs

By Emmanuel Addeh

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called for the cancellation of the election in some areas of the state. Diri alleged while speaking after voting at his polling unit, ward six, unit four in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was colluding with the security agents to manipulate the election. “It is going on peacefully in my unit and voting is orderly here. It’s going on well here. However, I have reports of pockets of electoral fraud committed by APC, coming in with thugs to hijack materials, denying PDP members from voting. “I raised the red flag about Nembe Bassambiri. What I have is that no PDP agent is allowed to go into Nembe Bassambiri. At Eniwari in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, the reports I have is that the APC thugs went there. The same with Opolo and other places. But we are monitoring the process,” Diri stated. The PDP candidate also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to justify the huge investments on the election by ensuring free, fair and credible poll. Diri called for the cancellation of ‘cooked up’ reports from where electoral materials were hijacked. “Let me call on the umpire first, the INEC, to be alive to their responsibility on the disturbing reports on the incidences we are hearing. Where they need to invoke their power, they should do so either not accepting cooked up results where materials have been hijacked,” Diri said.

Bayelsa APC Guber Candidate Lauds INEC

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful election in state.

Lyon said that with what he had seen in his community, INEC had so far conducted a credible poll.

The APC candidate, who voted at his Olugbobiri Ward 4, Unit 1, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, said nobody should create problems to disrupt the poll.

”Today’s process is very peaceful. I have seen what INEC has been doing all the while. It is going very peacefully and that’s why we are advising everyone to go peacefully and vote.

“Go with your card to your units, vote and leave the place, not to come and create problem, but guard your vote, that’s what we are telling everybody,” he said.

He expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election.

4:30 PM Defend your Votes, PDP Tells Kogi, Bayelsa Electorate Chuks Okocha in Lokoja As voting comes to an end in most of the polling booths in Kogi and Bayelsa States, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its members to defend their votes at the coalition centres. The party, in a two-paragraph statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “I urge everyone to please stay and defend their votes, as you all know that protecting your vote is paramount. “And also, all security agencies should please stay clear of the collation centres and not disrupt any activities happening around the collation centres.” 4:00 PM Bayelsa Guber: NSCDC Commends Electorate on Peaceful Conduct of Poll The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended the electorate in Bayelsa on the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election. The NSCDC Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Mr Ideba Pedro, who led a monitoring team for the election, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Saturday at Fankuku Primary Health Centre polling unit in Epie III, Amarata, Yenagoa. Pedro said his team from the National Headquarters, Abuja, had gone to many polling units and reports from the situation room also indicated that the election had been peaceful. “The electoral process today is very peaceful, if there is any rumour of shooting it is not to our knowledge. “The turnout is very encouraging. As you see the crowd here and the electoral process is going on peacefully. “The people of Bayelsa are exercising their franchise and there is no molestation. The roads are free because vehicular movement restriction is enforced by security agents on duty, ” Pedro said. He described the working relationship among security agencies on election duty in Bayelsa as very robust. Asked if there had been any record of vote buying, Pedro said that the corps was yet to see any. “For us as security agents, we have been moving round and we have not witnessed anywhere there is vote buying except you have any to tell us,” he said. (NAN)

Kogi Decides: CDD Decries Violence, Ballot Snatching

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), one of the domestic observer groups in the Kogi governorship poll, has decried the spate of violence and ballot snatching across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja Saturday, the Chairman of CDD, Prof. Adele Jinaidu, said reports from CDD observers indicated widespread violence, intimidation of voters, vote buying, abductions, gunshots and massive rigging that may undermine the integrity of the election in the state.

Jinaidu said the conduct of the election fell short of public expectation in spite of the outcry against electoral violence in the state.

He lamented that there was coordinated and systematic use of thugs to intimidate voters, adding that this fell short of standard practices.

He also decried the systematic vote buying, selling at the polling units and financial inducements.