Wike Mourns David- West

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with the family of late Professor Tam David-West, over the death of the erudite Professor of Virology.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Wike said the death of late Professor David-West was a huge loss to the people of Rivers State.

“Prof. David-West was an accomplished academician who served the country well in various capacities, ” he said.

He prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.