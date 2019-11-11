UBA Launches Self-printing Debit Card Machine 

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has launched a self-printing debit card machine, targeted at encouraging increased use of debit cards which also offers more options to pay.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Victor Osadolor, made the disclosure at the just concluded 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF),

The new self-printing debit card machine would allow for seamless business transactions with great value to customers and businesses.

He stated that there was no gain saying that the world is tilting into a knowledge based economy, adding that businesses that would survive in the 21st century must invest in technology to remain competitive.

“We are creating superior value for all our customers, because we believe they are key to our everyday operations,” he said.

He further said, the bank’s small and medium scale enterprise banking unit had been actively supporting small businesses with industry-specific loans that ensure maximum impact.

Osadolor restated UBA’s commitment to continue investing heavily in technology to remain a pillar to millions of businesses that have not only chosen to bank with UBA, but have also partnered the bank for growth.

“We are consistently supporting our SMES. We have a huge amount of funds allocated to SMEs. UBA is committed to supporting entrepreneurship. We are the major promoter of the Fair. The new self-printing debit card machine will go along way in allowing for seamless business transactions with attendant value to businesses.

He stated that: “At UBA, we are committed to being role models for African businesses by creating superior value for all the stakeholders. Therefore we have over the years recorded increased growth”.