Rockson Gives Reasons for Uncompleted Power Projects 

Peter Uzoho

Rockson Engineering Nigeria Limited (REN) has explained that the failure of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and afterwards the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to abide by their contract obligations led to the delay in the completion of some of the power projects it handled in Nigeria.

Rockson is among companies participating in the execution of power projects in Nigeria including the Alaoji, Egbema, Omoku, Gbarain, and Kaduna Power Projects, all sited in Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Kaduna States respectively.

The company and its sister organisation, Rockson International Limited (RIL) UK, stated this recently, while reacting to a publication in the media, that had alleged its complicity in the non-completion of these projects.

Through its legal representatives, Babajide Koku and Company, the two organisations explained in the open letter that the delay in the payment for the completion of the projects by Niger Delta Power Holding Company and the sudden take over of REN by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), led to the stoppage of work on the ones not already completed.

The letter said the projects were all in advanced stages as they have all reached different levels of completion before the take over.

Providing update on the projects, Rockson said the Gbarain Plant was up to 90 per cent complete while the Kaduna plant project has reached about 85 per cent completion as it had delivered critical equipment for the completion of the project.

It added that both the Egbema and the Omoku plants had reached about 71 per cent and 87 per cent completion respectively.

However, Rockson lamented that REN’s takeover by AMCON brought the Kaduna Power project to a standstill, as RIL’s personnel have no access to the Plant to perform their obligations under the contract.

The company, however, expressed optimism that the Kaduna project could be fully completed and inaugurated by 2020 if the bottlenecks were resolved.

While disputing other claims as allegedly made in the publication, the letter further explained, ”First, RIL is not a subsidiary of REN and that REN is not a parent company of RIL as erroneously stated in the article. Secondly, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide is not the Chairman of RIL.

”In response to the allegation regarding procurement of aircrafts, our Clients wish to state that Letters of Credit given in respect of power plant contracts in Nigeria, were not used to procure aircrafts for Arik Air Limited or any other airline.

”Fifth, notwithstanding that REN has been investigated twice by EFCC, neither investigation resulted in any indictment.”

The open letter also noted that, “pursuing capital projects within Nigeria has not been without its challenges but Rockson is willing and able as ever before to work committedly to complete the outstanding aspects of any ongoing projects for the benefit of the country.

”Sir Arumemi-Ikhide will be 71 years of age in a few weeks and has in recent years, struggled with age-related health challenges. He left Nigeria for the UK in July 2019 (before the EFCC’s invitation to him which was dated 17th September 2019), where shortly after, he commenced critical medical tests.

“Whilst his desire is to assist with any investigations that may be ongoing, he is currently unable to do so due to ill health. Once his doctors release him, he will be willing and available to return to Nigeria.

”Our Clients maintain that they were willing and committed to completing all the projects but were unable to do so due to scuttled efforts by NDPHC. Unfortunately, resolution attempts with the NDPHC have thus far been unsuccessful,” the letter said.