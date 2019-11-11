Qatar Airways, IndiGo Seal Deal

Chinedu Eze

Qatar Airways said it has signed a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.

The Middle East airline said sales has started with the first codeshare flights to operate from 18 December 2019.

Qatar explained that the agreement would enable the airline to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It stated that the initiative was the first step in strengthening cooperation between the ‘World’s Best Airline’ and the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline in India’.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “We are extremely proud to secure this strategic partnership with IndiGo, the largest airline in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. “We believe this agreement will be just the first step in strengthening our relationship and we very much look forward to working together to harness our complementary strengths and resources to enhance the travel experience for our passengers around the world.”

On his part, IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, said, “This is a momentous occasion for us, as we sign this codeshare agreement with one of the finest airlines in the world.”

“This strategic alliance will not only strengthen our international operations, but also boost economic growth in India, by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility.

“We are confident of a successful partnership as we extend our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service experience to the passengers of Qatar Airways.

“These are exciting times for the aviation industry and it is our commitment to remain focused in building one of the best air transportation systems in the world.”

Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline’s cargo division, Qatar Airways Cargo, currently operates a total of 28 weekly freighters to seven destinations in India. The top three cargo destinations in India are Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 160 destinations worldwide.