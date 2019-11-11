PREMIER LEAGUE: Balogun Unused Sub as Man Utd Beat Brighton to Move up

Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun, was again an used substitute as Brighton lost their week 12 Premier League clash with Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The Super Eagles central defender is yet to lace booth for the Seagulls this season after sidelined by injury most of last term.

Even as Brighton’s Manager, Graham Potter, made his mandatory three changes with Pascall Gross replacing Leandro Trossard and Solly March coming in for Martin Montoya and Aaron Connolly switched for Glenn Murray, Balogun was left unused in another game.

The win however moved United to their highest Premier League position in two months as they go seventh.

Andreas Pereira’s first goal of the season set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on their way to a fifth win in six games.

After a long VAR check, Davy Propper’s own goal doubled United’s advantage before half-time, with Marcus Rashford responding almost immediately after Lewis Dunk had pulled a goal back for Brighton.

Rashford should have had another but inexplicably fired Daniel James’ cross wide of an open goal.

Brighton keeper Mat Ryan saved from James and Brazilian midfielder Fred, who was outstanding, before denying what would have been a memorable solo effort from Anthony Martial in the latter stages.

The result was United’s biggest home Premier League triumph since August and, after their 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, was also the first time they had scored six in two games since March.

Elsewhere in the English topflight yesterday, Liverpool widen the gap between them and Manchester City to nine points with a 3-1 defeat of Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Reds are seating pretty on top of the log on 34 points from 12 matches. Leicester City who on Saturday handed out a two nil spanking to Arsenal are second on same 26 points as Chelsea but ahead on a superior goal difference of 21.