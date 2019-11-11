PDP: We’ll Overrun Bello, APC Across Kogi 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the threats of violence from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would never deter it from over-running Governor Yahaya Bello and his party in all the senatorial zones of the state in the November 16 governorship election.

The party’s position was predicated on the alleged threats by Bello and the APC to unleash violence and disrupt the PDP campaigns in Kogi Central Senatorial district, apparently distressed by the massive support its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, is enjoying across the state.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the violent attack on the state secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by APC thugs and urged the police to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book.

“As a party, we have on a good authority how Governor Bello and his agents have been threatening the lives of PDP leaders in Kogi Central, all in their failed bid to instill fear on the people and frustrate our campaigns in the area.

“However, the PDP cautions Yahaya Bello and his party to note that nothing will stop our party and the peoples’ candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, from campaigning and consolidating our support in Kogi Central and across the state. “The people of Kogi State are on the move with the PDP in their readiness to confront and dismantle the machinations of Yahaya Bello and no amount of violence and death threat can change this resolve,” PDP said.

PDP called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the military hierarchy to note how Bello has been turning Kogi State into a theatre of war and making life unsafe in the state.

“Our party draws the attention of security agencies to reports that APC and agents of Governor Bello have a training ground for thugs in Kogi Central District, who would be later armed with dangerous weapons to perpetuate violence during the election.

“There are also reports that the APC and agents of Yahaya Bello are sewing fake military, police and civil defence uniforms to be used by their thugs to cause mayhem during the election,” the statement alleged.

The opposition party charged the Inspector General of Police and the military hierarchy to immediately call the governor and APC to order as well as take urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property in the electioneering time frame of the November 16 election in the state.

PDP also demanded the immediate arrest of the former ADC to the governor, who has refused to leave Kogi State after he has been transferred to Lagos State.

The party alleged: “PDP’s demand is against the backdrop of reports that the former ADC is being used by Yahaya Bello to compromise the security architecture of the state and aid the APC to perpetuate violence and all sorts of manipulation in the electoral process.

“Our party urges the IGP to immediately arrest and relocate the said former ADC as the people of Kogi State are ready to confront any irresponsible officer who is working against their interest in this election.”