NPFL: Plateau, Wikki Maintain Perfect Start to Campaign

Plateau United of Jos and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi maintained their perfect start to the 2019/20 NPFL season by securing victories away from home in Kano and Lafia respectively.

Maikaba’s side notched a lone goal victory to consolidate their place at the top, following their Matchday 1 thumping of Lobi Stars. Jigawa’s goalkeeper, Abdullahi, had himself to blame for handing Nernot Silas a gift that ended as the match winner on 34 minutes.

At the Lafia Township Stadium, Nasarawa United were hoping to get their season underway on a bright note, following their postponed Matchday 1 date with Enyimba, but were stunned when Sixtus Forsah’s effort ten minutes from time gifted Wikki Tourists maximum points.

It was a rousing welcome for Martins Usule in Katsina, as a moment of brilliance just before the break earned Enyimba a point against Ayodele Makinwa’s side. The home side took the lead earlier on the 3rd minute through Tasiu Lawal’s penalty, after he was tripped by Anaemena, inside the penalty box.

Bamba Bakary’s late penalty salvaged Rivers United from imminent defeat at home to Heartland FC. The Naze Millionaires through Christian Pygbara’s goal on 15 minutes, taught they could make up for their Matchday 1 slip at home to MFM, but could not hold to the end.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Warrior Wolves, while similar result was recorded in the fixture involving Adamawa United and Rangers International of Enugu in Gombe.

Elsewhere, Adeneji Kabir’s header for MFM on 37 minutes cancelled Christian Nnaji’s sixth minute strike for visiting FC IfeanyiUbah as MFM settled for a draw at home to the Nnewi side.

Samuel Tiza, Sikiru Alimi, Abdulkareem Mumini and Douglas Achiv were the scorers as Lobi Stars hit four past Delta Force at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

With the games in Uyo (Akwa Starlets v Kano Pillars and Akwa United v Abia Warriors) deferred, Plateau United keep their place at the summit, a goal better than second placed Wikki Tourists, who are also with six points.

WEEK 2 RESULTS

Adamawa Utd 1-1 Rangers Int’l

MFM 1-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Jigawa GS 0-1 Plateau Utd

Lobi Stars 4-0 Delta Force

Katsina Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 0-1 Wikki

Rivers Utd 1-1 Heartland

Sunshine 1-1 Warrior Wolves

Akwa Utd v Abia Warriors pp

Akwa Starlets v K’ Pillars pp