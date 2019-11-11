Minister Hails Plans to Establish Industrial Fishing Projects in N/Delta

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba has commended plans by Concept Amadeus/Greek Technical Partners to establish industrial fishing projects in the Niger Delta.

He said the projects would contribute to the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy and especially bolster the achievement of self-sufficiency in fish production.

He gave the commendation when representatives of the company led by the Group Chairman, Prince Alabo Wokoma, visited him in Abuja.

The minister said the government was pleased with the development and would give its support to the project, adding that it would help to douse youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region through creation of jobs and fostering of economic activities in the region.

Agba said:“I am particularly impressed by this initiative which shows that a lot can happen when there is partnership between the government and the private Sector.

“The Concept Amadeus/ Greek Partnership was one of the good things that came out of the EGRP Focus Labs which was organized by the federal government from January to May 2018.”

According to him:“The ERGP focus labs was one of the targeted initiatives of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration to drive the three pillars of its medium-term plan, namely: restoring growth, building a globally-competitive economy and investing in our people. It was also aimed at driving new investments that will create jobs for the people across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.”

The minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Sufuyan Ojeifo, expressed confidence that the project, when fully operational, would help to promote self-sufficiency in food and fish production as well as support President Buhari’s promise of lifting 100 million people out of poverty in ten years through its capacity to create jobs along the value chain.

The Team Leader, Prince Alabo Wokoma had, in his remarks, informed the minister that it was contributions from the ERGP’s team that enabled them to remodel the business model to now make it a fully-Nigerian affair.

According to him, this arrangement would ensure that state-of-the-art fishing trawlers/vessels would be built in Nigeria and state-of-the-art fish-processing plants, which would process and package the fish in line with EU standards, would be constructed along the coastal communities.

Wokoma also said each of fishing plants was expected to service over 110 fishermen and provide jobs to over 3,500 people.