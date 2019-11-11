Mikano Rewards Winners in Promo

Ugo Aliogo

Mikano International Limited has rewarded winners in the 2018 mega sales promo raffle draw.

The prizes won included 43 inches TV sets, five laptops, five pieces of N250, 000 Mikano vouchers, five pieces of Coolinks 5X ASTA satellite internet with one-year subscription each, with the star prize of 50KVA Mikano generator.

The raffle draw was part activities to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mikano International, Lookman Jouni, said the business climate in the country aided the growth and progress of the company, adding that Nigeria remains a rich country to do business.

“Though we faced challenges like every other business, but we are moving on, there is no precise challenge we can pin point,” he added.

Jouni said the company was committed to improving its business.

“Today, we have diversified our business activities from power generation into steel fabrication, electrical and lighting solution and heavy construction equipment and forklifts,” he added.

According to him, “Mikano is committed to enhancing and improving its business. We are part of the Nigerian economy and we believe in made in Nigeria. We are progressing and improving our business to produce made in Nigeria.

“We first started with generator and we are venturing into automobile in Nigeria. We begin to set up our five-star assembly plant along Ibadan expressway. The government is very supportive in terms of local production and local content.

“We have been over 26 years in the Nigerian market. We are committed to excellent service for all our partners and consumers. We are not only a supplier; we are a partner and a service provider in Nigeria.

“Last year, was the first year, we did a draw and winners emerged for everybody to see. We promised and we fulfilled our promise and we are willing to do it next year again and again,” he added.