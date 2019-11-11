Lumumba to Deliver 6th Goddy Jidenma Foundation Lecture

Former Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. PLO Lumumba, would deliver the 6th edition of Goddy Jidenma Foundation Bi-Annual Lecture on November 26, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.

The topic of this year’s lecture is “Governance, Insecurity, Poverty and Economic Development: Whither Africa?”

The lecture would be chaired by former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Former Permanent Representative of Nigeria at the United Nations, Prof. Joy Ogwu.

Lumumba is expected to bring his anti-corruption crusade experience to bear on issues stemming from corruption that are holding down growth in Africa.

The lecture is in fulfilling part of its objectives of the Foundation, which is the promotion of thought leadership through its bi-annual public lecture series that focuses on engaging the Nigerian public on issues of national and continental relevance.

Goddy Jidenma Foundation is a not –for-profit non-governmental organisation that was established in 2007 in the memory of Goddy Jidenma, who died in 2006. He was a selfless leader who made indelible impacts in the lives of the people around him particularly among the disadvantaged. He achieved this through philanthropic acts that helped to uplift and improve the living conditions of widows, orphans, aged spinsters amongst others.