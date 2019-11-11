Lagos Open Tennis Participants Get WTA Rankings

In what could be described as the reflection of the most significant gain for Nigerian players who featured at the last Lagos Open Tennis Championship, four of the country’s players are now among those in the global rankings.

Topping the list is Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre whose exploits at the two-leg tournament held in October now sees her achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of 940 in the world.

The unseeded teenage sensation reached the round of 16 in the first leg and followed it with a brilliant run to the quarterfinals in the second leg, notably beating the tournament’s 8th seed, Tamara Curovic of Serbia, along the way.

Quadre is currently at the ITF Centre in Morocco on a scholarship from the game’s world governing, ITF,

Abuja-based Blessing Samuel is the other player to make the WTA rankings after a decent showing at the Lagos Open as she is now the world’s number 1024.

Also, Blessing Anuna, who reached the women’s doubles quarter-finals in partnership with Ronke Akingbade at the Lagos Open, is now the only Nigerian ranked on the WTA doubles standings, with a ranking of 1221.

Reacting to the development, Lagos Open Tournament Director, Prince Wale Oladunjoye said the fact that there was no Nigerian in the ranking before the tournament held in October reflects the great opportunity the Lagos Open provides for the Nigerian players to compete and distinguished themselves among the best players from all parts of the world.

Players from no fewer than 57 countries took part in the recently held Lagos Open Tennis, which was held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club at TBS, Onikan, Lagos.