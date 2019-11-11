Golden Penny Rewards Customers with Overseas Trip

Raheem Akingbolu

As part of efforts to add value to the life of consumers and other patrons of the Golden Penny brand, the management of Golden Penny Foods, have unveiled Mr. and Mrs. Olaleye as winners of its ‘Feed Your Love’ campaign on social media, which was initiated recently as a reward scheme for newlyweds in the Nigerian market.

Golden Penny Foods initiated the campaign few months ago with the promise to reward one lovely couple with an ‘All-Expense Paid Romantic Honeymoon To Dubai’ as well as take some of the ‘food wahala’ away at the wedding reception of at least seven couples by catering for over 100 guests at each reception; thereby using some of the company’s amasing food products to entertain guests.

At the presentation of flight tickets to the couple for their five nights experience in Dubai, held in Lagos recently, it was reaffirmed that the promotion targeted newly wedded couples to further deepen their love.

To reach a considerable number of couples, the company made sure that the campaign was social media-driven and the purpose was achieved as it cut across all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation, the Head, Marketing, Golden Penny Foods, Rita Isehai said the promotion was initiated by the company to celebrate families as well as strengthening the bond between consumers and various brand coming from the stable.

“As a household name in the Nigerian market, every kitchen has one or two products from Golden Penny and we believe that one of the best ways to appreciate this is by celebrating couples and support them to grow in love and relationship.

“As a brand that believes in adventures, Golden Penny noodles, for instance, has a lot of adventurous offering and that is why we are bringing one to the table of this lovely couple. It’s all about making our home, and Golden Penny is part of making our homes,” she said.

She further stated that Golden Penny gives consumers more opportunity to explore and win more as the company introduces other new products to members of the public.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Limited, Delvin Hainsworth, had stated that the company’s goal from day one has always been to bring happiness and satisfaction to Nigerian families.