Firm Celebrates 13th Anniversary 

Chinedu Eze

The American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) Nigeria, recently held its fourth Annual Client Forum to commemorate 13 years of successful operations in Nigeria.

The event, which was held in Lagos, provided a veritable platform for the travel management company to connect with her customers and partners.

Welcoming guests to the forum, the Chairman of the company, Chief John Adebanjo, expressed gratitude to clients and appreciated them for showing a lot of confidence in the brand.

“I want to use this singular opportunity to appreciate all our sponsors and clients as well as those that have supported us all these years. We thank you for your trust in us to serve your travel needs and for standing by us every step of the way,” Adebanjo said.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Hon. Olufunke Adebolu, in her remark disclosed that her office which comes under the strategic economic sector of Entertainment and Tourism was the fifth critical pillar among Governor Sanwo Olu’s priority “THEMES” Agenda to transform the fortunes of the State.

Adebolu noted that in 2017, one billion people travelled across the world and spent $1.2 trillion. Of this number, business travel grew exponentially by three per cent globally.

“That means eight per cent of international travelers across the globe is in the business of my space,” she said.

Adebolu also said the figures were exciting, in view of the fact that they showed where traction was focused and the fact that 80 per cent of international arrivals into Nigeria came through the shores of Lagos and that a significant amount of them were arriving on business, which is the comparative advantage of Lagos State.

To this end, the Commissioner noted that from a perspective of American Express (GBT Nigeria), the arrivals presents opportunity to profile the passengers to know where they are coming from, what they are coming to do here, what they eat, where they visit, what they are doing in their down time, and how are we encouraging repeated visits by international arrivals?

The Chief Operating Officer of Tourvest Travel Services and Director, American Express (GBT Nigeria), Mr. Claude Vankeirsbilck, used the forum to unveil a new Travel Technology known as “TravelIT.”

He noted that the new product which was due to be launched soon would, “revolutionise the travel business space with the aim of reducing the total travel cost of her customers by at least 30 per cent in a global economy that is under pressure.”

Also, the President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Mr. Bankole Bernard remarked that American Express (GBT Nigeria) has made the industry proud.

He disclosed further that when NANTA introduced the Travel Professionals Identity Cards, American Express (GBT Nigeria) was one of the major Travel Management Companies (TMCs) that promptly keyed into it and ensured that their staff had the ID Cards.