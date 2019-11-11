Fidelity Supports Traders

Fidelity Bank Plc recently empowered members of the Association of Progressive Traders (APT), Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) and the Balogun Business Association (BBA) with automobiles, to enhance security at the markets located in Lagos.

The financial institution, during the presentation ceremony of the Toyota Hilux vehicles to the associations, revealed that following a recent visit to the markets by its management, to understand how best to support their activities, the security issue was among the top issue raised.

The Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, during the event, described the initiative as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility.

“Trade plays a major role towards the sustainable developed economy of the country as it contributes a reasonable amount to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, which is why we saw the need to tackle infrastructural development related issues in these markets.

“We have also been engaging with the state government to effectively execute initiatives aimed at infrastructural development of the markets, which would help boost their trading activities.

“The next step is to see how we proceed based on what we have discussed. Also, we learnt that there has been challenges as regards to access to finance and loans which we deployed solutions towards solving that problem.”

In her remarks, theExecutive Director Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “While in partnership with the Lagos State Government to sort out infrastructural challenges, we decided to make this contribution to sooth and drive business activities of the markets as part of our corporate social responsibility.

“We intend spreading this initiative to every area we have pockets of customers, we have to give back to them for patronising Fidelity bank over the years.

“These associations have been very supportive to our bank; we have a relationship of 20 years.”