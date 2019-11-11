Ebonyi NYSC Sacks Two Female Corps Members for Refusing to Wear Shorts, Trousers

Two female corps members in the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 in Ebonyi camp have been de-kitted for refusing to wear shorts, trousers.

The Batch C members of the corps are currently undergoing the three-week orientation exercise nationally.

The two affected corps members are Okafor Love Obianuju, with call-up number EB/19C/0523; and Odji Oritsetsolaye, with call-up number EB/19C/0530.

According to the spokesperson of NYSC in Ebonyi State, Ngozi Ukwuoma, the two corps members were spotted by the Camp Director, Mrs. Isu Josephine, and her team during a routine morning inspection.

Ukwuoma said the two ladies were wearing their official white T-shirt upon white skirt.

Officially, white T-shirts are worn atop a pair of white shorts.

“When they were accosted and interrogated, they said they could not wear the white pair of shorts and the trousers issued to them by the NYSC because it was against their faith to wear them,” Ukwuoma said.

The spokesperson said, “efforts were made by the office of the CD to make them see reason why they must obey the rules and regulations guiding the orientation and NYSC, but all efforts to do that proved futile.

“The matter was officially reported and the proceedings for de-kitting were initiated.

“The corps members were queried and subsequently made to face the camp court, where they were found guilty, having stated categorically that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions.

“The court recommendations were submitted to the camp management and the camp director was directed to de-kit them.

“They were de-kitted in the presence of security agents, who also escorted them to the gate as they left the camp.”