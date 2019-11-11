Dogara: Demagogues Now Litter Nigeria’s Political Landscape

James Sowole in Akure



The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, at the weekend said demagogues now litter Nigeria’s political landscape.

Dogara stated this in his speech at the eighth and ninth combined Convocation of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, where he was conferred with honorary doctorate degree and subsequent appointment as the new chancellor of the private university.

The former speaker said Nigeria needs true patriots, who will place premium on the pursuit of freedom rather than the pursuit of personal happiness.

The federal lawmaker stated that only patriotic citizens at the helm of affairs could save the nation from its series of challenges.

He noted that those who are not preoccupied with their parochial ambitions could rescue the nation from the socio-political and economic challenges.

Dogara said: “Nigeria needs true patriots -those who will place premium on the pursuit of freedom rather than the pursuit of personal happiness.

“This is true if Nigeria would be a great country, especially now that demagogues who are immune to the norms of established society litter the political landscape.”

Apart from Dogara, three other Nigerians- the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah; the Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwa; and the Vice Chairman of Channels Television, Olusola Mommoh, were conferred with the honorary doctorate degree of the private university that graduated 400 students for 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sets.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Ibiyemi charged the federal government to give the private universities access to research grants like their public counterparts.

“The rate of development in industry is dictated and driven by the quality of research outcomes. Therefore, it is imperative for all to have access to national research grant for the development of our local industry.”

The Pro-chancellor of the university, Dr. Bode Ayorinde tasked the academics to research into causes of insecurity of lives and property and proffer solutions for government to act upon.

He, however, tasked the government to justify its responsibility to its constitutional duty of security and welfare.

Ayorinde said the most potent causes of the security crisis are hunger and idleness occasioned by unemployment.

The pro-chancellor, who linked the high rate of unemployment with the high rate of insecurity and crime generally, said political thugs are the idle minds in the society.

“The prostitutes, pronounced and not so pronounced, are the jobless ladies in the society, who first engage in unnecessary but excessive socialisation to kill boredom, which ultimately leads to prostitution as habit.

“The challenges of insecurity and crimes enveloping the nation, therefore, cannot be severed from the high rate of employment in Nigeria.

“Imagine the turnover of graduates in all the 170 universities in Nigeria and polytechnics and the 152 colleges of education. These are aside the secondary school leavers who could not proceed for further studies and the products of the technical colleges. The figure runs into millions that are mostly jobless after graduation, year after year.”