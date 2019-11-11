David-West’s Death a Big Loss to Nigeria, Says Omo-Agege

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the death of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof Tam David-West, as a big loss to the nation.

He said with his demise, Nigeria will miss his wealth of experience especially in this period of the nation’s political history.

Reacting on Monday to the death of the renowned Consultant Virologist, Omo-Agege in a statement by his Media Adviser, Yomi Odunuga, stressed that with his transition to the great beyond, Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West will forever be remembered as a great patriot and intellectual of formidable standing at home and abroad.

Senator Omo-Agege noted that he was one of those who truly left an indelible footprint on the sands of time.

The release stated inter alia: “My heart goes out to his family, the people of Buguma and the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State; a truly great son of the Niger Delta and a great Nigerian patriot has passed on at the age of 83.

“While we mourn, we must appreciate the noble essence of his time on earth as an idealist who consistently nursed an optimistic outlook about Nigeria’s capacity for genuine transformation.

“Professor Tam David-West distinguished himself in the academia with numerous publications and in public service; he boldly rose to express well thought out criticisms in moments when undiluted truth was required in national affairs.

“With the passing of this great patriot, we have lost a true gem and we can only pray for his soul’s eternal repose and fortitude for the family he left behind”, the Deputy Senate President stated.