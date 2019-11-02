We’ll Continue to Improve Ogun Standard of Living, Abiodun Assures 

Idowu Sowunmi



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to improve on the standard of living of its people and, especially its youths.

Abiodun said the state was not averse to new and better ideas that could boost the fortunes of the state through education.

The governor made this known at the 3rd Convocation ceremony of the Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

He said that his administration had been connecting with individuals and corporate bodies to join hands with the state in building a prosperous future.

The governor noted that the end result of meaningful collaboration between government, individuals and corporate bodies, would be an overall development of the economy of the state, which, he said would also translate to individual prosperity of the citizens.

“As a Government, we will continue on our part to improve on the standard of living of our people and make life more conducive for our youths. We are not averse to new and better ideas that could boost the fortunes of Ogun State through education and that is why we are constantly connecting with individuals and corporate bodies who may or may not share in our vision. We are better together. Nigeria is our country and Ogun State is our state; therefore, let us contribute our quota to its prosperity and we will in the long run, be the net beneficiaries,” he said.

Abiodun appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies and other social organisations to either “Adopt A School or Adopt a Primary Healthcare Centre”, saying that adopting one of the two would be a way of either giving back to the society that made them or discharging their corporate social responsibility to their various host communities.

The state government, he added, could not do everything.

“Towards this end”, he appealed ” to all well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies and other social organisations to either adopt a School or adopt a Primary Healthcare Centre. It is a noble way to contribute your quota to the development of education and health care sector and to all the other sectors of our State’s economy.”

“We count on all of you, the State cannot achieve much without your support,” he said.

While acknowledging the graduands for the successful completion of their various programmes, Abiodun reminded the students that their certification is just a paper document, urging them to strive hard and contribute to the development of the country and humanity.

“Let me congratulate the graduands who have burnt the midnight candles to achieve this landmark success, you can be whoever and whatever you wish to be, all you need to do is to work and pray for the fulfillment of your dreams and you will be there.

“There is no better way to predict the future but by creating it yourself, So as you go out there, I want you to know that life is full of roses and thorns, stay focused, no doubt, you will face discouragement from friends, face material and psychological challenges; you might even get tired along the line, but all that matters is that you persevere, be patient and also be committed, at the end of the day, your sweat will become your sweet; your hard labour will pay off, he said.

The governor at the convocation, announced the decision of the state government to offer N50,000 and give priority for employment to the best graduating student in each department, adding that the best overall best student in the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma programmes, Miss Adio Opeyemi Deborah, from the Department of Business Administration, with 3.86 Cumulative Gross Product Aggregate and Ejidele Oyinlola Esther, from the department of Science Laboratory Technology, would be offered automatic employment and a sum of N150,000 each.

” We will be offering the best student in each department the sum of fifty thousand naira each, we will also give them priority employment consideration, the two overall best graduating student in the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma will be given automatic employment and a cash sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira each,” he said.

The governor while acknowledging the managerial exploits demonstrated by the Rector and his team, said that he has been a dependable partner, assuring the school community of the state government’s support.

He commended the traditional institution, Community leaders, political elders and the good people of Isara-Remo, Ode-Remo and Ipara-Remo for the blissful co-existence with the Polytechnic community.

In his convocation address, the Rector, The Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, Dr. Isaiah Kolawole Oyeyinka, said that the institution which was established in 2006 to produce highly skilled technical manpower equipped with proficiencies in Information Communication Technology(ICT) has grown steadily, noting that the institution has embarked on massive infrastructural development and environmental upgrade.

He noted that the institution under his leadership had been able to grow its program to thirty, from the eleven programs that was on ground when he came on board in 2014, adding that all of their programs have been fully accredited by the National Board of Technical Education(NBTE).

Oyeyinka who disclosed that 64 Higher National Diploma and 39 Ordinary National Diploma students got Distinction , pleaded with the State government to help the institution put an end to land grabbers.