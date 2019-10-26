Police Confirm Quizzing Zamfara Governorship Candidate for Alleged Criminal Defamation

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 elections in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has been quizzed by the police.

THISDAY gathered that Shinkafi was quizzed at the Force Headquarters in Abuja last Tuesday by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit for an alleged criminal defamation against the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba.

Although earlier reports had posited that the politician was subsequently detained after his interrogation at the Maitama Police Station, the police high command confirmed to THISDAY yesterday that he was interrogated and later released.

Shinkafi was summoned by the police via a letter dated October 16, 2019, and signed by the Head of IG Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police A.A. Elleman.

The police summoned Shinkafi, who is the interim Chairman, Zamfara State Government Assets Recovery Committee, to appear before the IG Monitoring Unit on Monday, October 21, 2019 by 10 a.m.

The letter read: “This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation and publication of injurious falsehood reported to the Inspector General of Police in which your name featured.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to (sic) interview the undersigned, through SP Usman Garba on Monday, October 21, 2019 by 1000hrs to shed more light on the allegations. Your cooperation on this regard would be highly appreciated, please.”

Checks revealed that the invitation by the police was based on the strength of the open letter Shinkafi wrote on September 30, 2019, claiming that Magajin Garin Sokoto had “converted into personal use,” the Zamfara Halal Hotel Abuja.

The letter also accused the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari of “fraudulently” handing over the property to Alhaji Hassan Danbaba; and also claiming that the hotel had generated a net revenue of N950,000,000 in eight years without remitting a dime to the Zamfara State Government.”

Reacting to the claims, the Magajin Garin Sokoto, however, while denying the allegations, clarified that the hotel was leased to his company for 25 years in 2009 during the tenure of Governor Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, almost three years before Yari became governor.

To clear his name of the purported falsehood levelled against him, the Magajin Garin Sokoto involved the police on the grounds of criminal defamation and assassination of character.

Confirming the incident, the Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba said Shinkafi was invited, interrogated and released.

He added that the police would charge him to court when investigation has been concluded.

“He was invited. He was not detained. Yes, there was an incident but he was released the same day. The matter is under investigation,” Mba said.