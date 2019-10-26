NDDC Contractors Laud PMB for Forensic Audit of the Commission

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

The Contractors Association of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the forensic audit of the activities of the commission from 2001 to 2019.

In an address presented to the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs on October 22nd 2019 signed by their Chairman Joe Adia, Secretary Hon. Daddy Kelvin Gigi and Patron Oprite Temple A (PHD) among many others the association observed that the main cause of instability in the commission over the years were “regime Change and political cronyism.”

This, the contractors said, led to a situation in which successive managements of the Commission in a bid to corruptly enrich themselves and pander to the interests of their godfathers abandoned the projects established by their predecessors and award their own contracts.

The added: “This ugly situation led to thousands of abandoned projects all over the constituent states of the commission.”

They further identified over invoicing of contracts, humnogous cost of running the commission, unnecessary programmes running into billions of naira that do not affect the lives of the Niger Delta people, award of contracts for small ticket projects meant for the youths to a particular class of people and unnecessary award of emergency projects contracts as some of the factors militating against the progress of the commission and the Niger Delta region in spite of Trillions of Naira spent by the Federal Government on the Commission since inception in 2001.

They wondered for instance why a small project like the installation of transformer which cost N4.5 million has not been paid for, many years after, and why contracts for emergency projects, which costs billions of naira had been fully paid for, “with some even abandoned after payment.”

The Association suggested two options to the Federal Government in other to resolve the recurrent problems of the NDDC – either the Acting Managing Director who was appointed from witting the Commission be strengthened and given the necessary funds and free hand to operate or an independent Nationalist who had been deeply involved and realizes the mission of the founding Fathers of the commission be appointed Sole Administrator to sanitize the commission for the next four or five years.