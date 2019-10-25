YMCA President Underscores Need for Breakfast Fellowship

The President of The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Ibadan, Nigeria, Professor (Brother) David Olugbade Fakeye has underscored the need for breakfast fellowship.

He said this is one of the four core values that YMCA as a humanitarian body (founded on June 6,1844 – about 176 years ago) always tries to incorporate into all its programmes, special events and activities – namely,- respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring, and also putting Christian principles into practice by developing a healthy body, mind and sprit.

Fakeye who stated this at the weekend on the occasion of breakfast fellowship held at YMCA centre, Ibadan, with the theme: “YMCA: service to humanity, the authority of Jesus Christ” noted that going by the happenings in the social, economic, political and religious space of Nigeria, we need constant touch with the words of God, also, we need to seek spiritual intervention in our Father Lord.

The guest speaker, Revd. Dr. Edward Kehinde Alabi, minister-in-charge Molete Baptist Church, Challenge, Idi-Odo, Ibadan, further underscored benefits of service to humanity and ministering to the

needy, which includes; people will thank God for your life, –your good works can speak for you, – God also will meet your own need, –God’s kingdom will be populated by your actions, – you will be able to

do more for God,- you will not lose your reward, – when you call for help, God will

send help for you also, and – you will share in God’s kingdom.

Alabi regretted that our generation speaks much of loving Jesus, but acts so little in expressing the love of God to the needy.

The cleric further said God expects us to care for the needy, as he bring them along our ways, as we are positioned for a purpose, also adding that

this is a wake-up call for the church and the need for Christians to be sensitive to the needs of others around us.

The YMCA Ibadan Acting Secretary,Mr Niyi Fagbemi and Brother (Engineer) Tokunbo Ogungbemi, Chairman Programme Committee both

commended those in attendance and the indefatigable spirit of the board of management for bringing Breakfast Fellowship back on track after the break of six years (August 2013).