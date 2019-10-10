Oyetola Assures of Support as Flood Sacks Osun Traders, Residents

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Traders at Akindeko Market, Alekuwodo Area in Osogbo have been counting their losses after a downpour hit the city Wednesday.

The torrential rain, which began at about 5.40 a. m. flooded the market area as it also sacked residents from their homes and property and goods worth millions of naira were lost to the flood.

Apart from the Akindeko Market that was completely submerged, the flood according to THISDAY washed away bridges and cut off many communities in Osogbo.

Some of the affected areas, according to THISDAY, included Igbona, Testing Ground, Ayekale, Awosuru, Rasco Alli ,Alekuwodo, Agunbelewo and Mallam Tope area.

When our correspondent visited some of the affected areas the human and vehicular movements were impeded for several hours.

Speaking with journalists, a pepper seller at Akindeko Market, who gave her name simply as Mrs. Aninola, said traders made efforts to salvage some of their wares, but they were unable to bring out the bulk items due to the large volume of water that took over the area.

She said: “Something like this has not happened in the past eight years. During Aregbesola’s first term, the market was reconstructed and there had not been flood since then.

“Men of the Osun State Fire Service, however, got to the scene early to ensure that no one was trapped in the flood.”

When contacted, the Administrative Officer of the state fire service, Fatai Aremu, said though many parts of Osogbo experienced flooding, no life was, however, lost.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, defied the rain for an on-the-spot assessment of the flooded areas within the state capital.

Speaking with journalists, Oyetola said the decision to visit the flooded area was a further demonstration of government’s commitment to the welfare of the citizens.

He has also directed the Ministry of Works to move in immediately to ensure measures are taken to avert future occurrence.

The governor also admonished the occupants of buildings located on waterways and canals in the state to relocate temporarily. He also sympathised with the victims and attributed the cause of the flood disaster to the heavy rain.

Oyetola said: “I decided to come around so as to assess the collapsed canal that caused the flooding. With what we have seen, the dam has to be properly looked into. We will do the needful to ensure safety by involving the officials of the Ministry of Works and Water Corporation.

“We shall do everything to forestall future occurrence. I will implore people around the canal to evacuate and stay temporarily elsewhere to avoid any disaster. The government will do everything to help them.”