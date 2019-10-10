NCC Appoints Evaluation C’ttee

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated an inter-agency committee for the evaluation and selection of the 2019 research proposals from the academia submitted to the Commission.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who inaugurated the committee at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja recently, said the exercise was consistent with NCC’s objective of promoting telecommunications-based innovations through funding of industry-relevant research proposed by academics in the Nigerian universities.

Danbatta, who was represented at the committee’s inauguration by NCC’s Director of New Media and Information Security, Haru Alhassan, stated that the committee members drawn from different agencies and academic institutions across the country, would evaluate a total of 63 proposals from the academia submitted to the NCC.

The EVC urged the Committee members “to be dispassionate, honest and fair” in their assessment, in keeping with NCC’s desire to further develop and increase world-class local content input in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

Danbatta expects the committee to be thorough and provide reliable advice that will assist the Commission in achieving its objective of promoting telecommunications-based innovations in the academia.