Kwara Gets Custom Services Area Command Headquarters in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) has approved the creation of Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customers service in Ilorin, the state capital.

This was done in continuation of transformation agenda of Ali’s reform aimed at restructuring and raising revenue generation for the federal government.

A statement issued in Ilorin that was signed by the Public Relations Officer of the area command, Mrs. Z. Chadu and made available to THISDAY stated that, “the management has unbundled and created additional commands to enhance”.0 administrative conveniences, boost revenue generation of the service and effective coverage of the nation’s borders.

“I wish to inform you that Kwara State has been given full autonomy of a command. It was carved out of Niger/Kwara/Kogi Area Command. The command will henceforth be called and addressed as Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara State. Comptroller HB Ahmed has been posted as the pioneer Customs Area Controller and he has since assumed duty.”