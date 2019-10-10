Kirusa Expands Business Communication Solutions in Nigeria, Ghana

Emma Okonji

Kirusa, a global leader in messaging and voice solutions over data networks, with an experience in handled over 150 billion messaging and voice transactions in the last decade, is making available modern communication solutions relevant for businesses and consumers in Nigeria and Ghana.

Kirusa has been working in collaboration with over 50 telecom network partners and over 1,000 notable organisations and brands. It has more than 100 million monthly active users with over three billion monthly transactions from the emerging markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America. Kirusa is at the forefront of leveraging data networks to transform messaging and voice. Kirusa has products and services that cater to businesses, developers, telecom operators and anyone who uses a phone.

Since its inception in 2001, Kirusa continues to introduce innovations and technologies that define the next generation telecom experience. Kirusa offers the following products and services:

Some of the solutions include Kirusa Konnect, which is an omni-channel Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for enterprises that helps bolster brand-customer engagement with chatbots, IP messaging, SMS and voice. It also offers InstaVoice, a unique cloud-based, call completion solution that enables users to get voicemails, missed call alerts, and notification of reachability. It helps mobile carriers monetize missed calls in their networks. Kirusa Channels is an exclusive celebrity-fan engagement platform that allows fans to connect with their favorite celebrities.

Speaking on the products expansion, Kirusa’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Inderpal Singh Mumick, said: “With 1.5 billion users of WhatsApp, 1 billion iMessage users, data messaging is taking over how we communicate, and Kirusa is helping shape the new content and enhance communication using these newer channels. Nigerian and Ghanaian markets are very important to us. With a combined population of over 200 million people, we are poised to help businesses and consumers in these markets get more value and result from every communication they make.”

Headquartered in New Jersey with a local presence across the African continent, including in Ghana and Nigeria, Kirusa is recognised as a market leader with several accolades to its credit. In 2014, InstaVoice was a finalist for the Best Mobile App category of the AfricaCom Awards, and in 2017, Kirusa Konnect won the Outstanding Enterprise Solution for West AfricaCom Awards.

The Asian American Business Development Center in 2017, listed Kirusa’s CEO as one of the top 50 Outstanding Asian Americans in Businesses.