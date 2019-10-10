Justice Jinadu is Dead

Justice Yahaya Abiodun Jinadu passed on Wednesday at the age of 93 years.

Justice Jinadu attended Methodist Boys High School Lagos (MBHS) and was called to bar in 1954.

He was Solicitor General of the Federation before being elevated to the High Court Bench in Lagos State in 1973. He was known as a very upright Judge who believed very strongly in the independence of the Judiciary.

He retired on principle from the Bench in 1984. He will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites at Vaults and Gardens Ikoyi at 2pm on the 10th of October 2019.

He is survived by children, amongst whom is Mrs Olugbolahan Babalakin.