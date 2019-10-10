HP Showcases Innovations with New Advanced Products

By Emma Okonji

HP, producers of premium laptops, has once again made good on its promise to continue to provide its Nigerian customers with its latest innovative products. This followed the launch of its newest products in Lagos recently, where it showcased some of the innovations and advancements that HP has brought to its premium, mid-range and entry level laptops.

Speaking at the product launch, HP’s Consumer Personal Systems Category Manager for Central Africa, Adeyinka Fakunmoju said HP’s mission had always been to meet users’ expectations for innovative products through its laptops, especially with the HP models like Envy, Spectre, Omen and Pavilion series.

Taking guests through some of the advancements that have been introduced into the new HP Envy product range, Fakunmoju said the latest products would showcase the cutting-edge technology that HP is known for, while introducing a more matured performance within a very cost-effective price.

“One of the features we want to showcase today is the fact that within the Envy 2019 products, we introduced and enhanced the PCs with more security features. That means with the Envy line-up, we are giving you the most secure consumer device in the market. And I can say that categorically and boldly anywhere,” Fakunmoju said.

According to him, with the Omen range, HP has reinvented the gaming experience, by providing the best performing PC without restriction to enhance their gaming lifestyle, these devices come with top-class graphics card and processor.

“At HP we provide PCs that deliver on amazing designs without compromising on quality, our amazing devices are breath-taking, it also gives guaranteed hardware power and long-lasting battery life to do more. What we are offering is peace of mind,” he added.

He stressed further that within the Envy series, HP has introduced the latest technology available within the consumer line-up that are insured against visual and virtual hacking.

“In terms of the design, we have tried to bring forward the features we’ve seen in consumer electronics within our houses, even within fashion. We’ve seen that there is a growing trend of wood coming into the home, and we are trying to bring wood panels into consumer laptops.

“With the HP Envy, we are bringing the wood design into the market. We are very excited about this. The wood design is unique to every design that you see. The authentic walnut that we use on these designs is unique to each device. The same way your palms don’t having the same prints, there are no two Envy that have the same wood print,” he added.

HP’s Trade Marketing Manager, Central Africa, Jenny Ani said: “HP strives to provide the right product for customers year on year. HP products are sold at affordable prices at HP authorised retail stores. Our products come with one year warranty and after sales services nationwide”.