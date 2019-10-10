FCCPC Partners Holler on Consumer Protection Advocacy

Sunday Ehigiator

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in collaboration with Holler, a free online service review website powered by Elevato and Associates, are set to organise a seminar to bring to the fore issues affecting consumers in the country.

Briefing journalists about the seminar, the Chief Executive Officer, Elevato and Associates, Marie-Therese Phido, revealed that, in recent times the voice of the customer and consumer advocacy has gained grounds and become an effective way to get better services from producers as well as to gain consumer’s trust.

According to her, “Organisations that focus on ensuring the best interest of their consumers are achieved, have a better chance of them reciprocating with their trust and enduring loyalty.

“However, given the conventional consumer relationships today, organisations and service providers struggle to deliver the desired goal of good customer service and satisfaction to their customers.

“As we all know, customer satisfaction is widely regarded by scholars and practitioners as an important predictor of consumer loyalty, which we do not always see in Nigeria. Due to the quality of service received.

“In recent times in Nigeria, consumer rights awareness and competition are gaining grounds. Customers are becoming aware of their rights, demanding that their rights are respected. They are now protesting market abuses and social injustice which affect them as consumers.

“This seminar aims to look at consumer growth, rights and protection from various touch points and continue the advocacy, knowledge, awareness and education to consumers.”

She said the seminar would also include the launch of the ‘Holler’ website, a free online customer and consumer review platform.

“The ‘Holler’ interface is where customers can review the services they receive, know that the review will be available to them as required and can be viewed for reference and channelled to the organisation and appropriate authority for immediate remediation.

“Organisations and service providers can also use the site to see what their customers are saying and use this feedback to provide better service and gain more customers and loyalty.

“The Holler platform works with organisations and key stakeholders to ensure that the customer and the service provider relationship in Nigeria is optimal and focused on better customer experience for all,” she explained.

According to her, the seminar with the theme: ‘Competitive and Consumer Advocacy in the Nigerian Business Landscape,’ would hold on October 30, 2019, at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.