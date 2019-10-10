Airtel Fosters Technology Development in Rural Community

By Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has empowered the people of Imodi Ijebu community in Ogun State by donating a fully equipped ICT Centre to the community recently.

The ICT Centre, which is equipped with over 30 brand new computers was donated under the company’s CSR initiative, ‘Airtel Touching Lives’; designed to foster digital learning and give the community members unfettered access to information.

The launch ceremony was attended by community leaders, dignitaries, and indigenes.

Delivering his address at the ceremony, Airtel CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya who is also an indigene of Imodi and was represented by Director of Corporate Communications, Airtel, Emeka Oparah, stated that the ICT Centre would usher in a new wave of innovation for the community in today’s technology driven-world.

According to Ogunsanya; “At Airtel, we are always excited to offer opportunities that will help uplift communities, empower young people and transform lives. We believe an ICT centre is critical to the success of a community and the development of both young and old because it offers a passport to the world. Without ICT, a community will remain isolated, detached, removed, forlorn and hard to reach.”

“So, with this newly built ICT Centre complete with very modern computers, and riding on Airtel’s robust 4G/LTE network, Imodi is now fully connected to the world and on a global map. With this facility, more entrepreneurs will spring up, the youth will become more productive and the entire ecosystem will blossom and become more prosperous,” he added.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government of the state, Olatokunbo Talabi, commended Airtel for the generous donation; citing the ICT centre as an opportunity for the community to grow in the areas of education and technology.

Talabi went on to appeal to the community to make proper use of the facility and see it as a means to explore and empower themselves through research, so as to stay relevant.

In the governor’s address, he stated, “Please, don’t let’s make this a youth centre only – let’s make sure others also get the benefit of this remarkable facility. Please, ensure the periodic maintenance of the facility as this is highly important in sustaining the numerous benefits it offers.”

“We are in a technological age that constantly requires we develop and enlighten ourselves through information and as such, this centre will play an important role in developing and empowering this community. I will like to commend Airtel Nigeria for this commendable act of generosity – you are undeniably contributing to Ogun State’s continuous efforts towards development in education and other areas and for this, I say thank you,” he added.

Oparah, also appealled to Imodi community to accommodate neighbouring communities and give them access to the ICT centre so that it may benefit even more people.

He implored the youths to take advantage of the facility’s reliable Airtel 4G internet access and use it to develop themselves through the myriad of information available on the internet.