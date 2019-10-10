Agency Launches Website for Online Travels, Tours Services

By Emma Okonji

In a bid to provide seamless, pocket friendly travel and tours services to Nigerian travellers, ajala.ng, an online travel agency located in Lagos, has launched a new website that will enable her current and prospective customers enjoy travel experience.

The easy to navigate website has various features such as topflight deals, daily/weekly update to numerous destinations worldwide with unbeatable travel packages to anywhere around the world. In addition, the company provides hassle-free online visa processing services, smooth access to book car rentals and hotel bookings.

Speaking about the website, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mrs. Fola Akinboro said: “We are delighted to launch the new ajala.ng website, which is more dynamic and it provides better engaging web experience on a host of varied devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops and also on all operating systems. This experience puts emphasis on the products and services we have to offer making the customers’ journey seamless and convenient on ajala.ng. The interactive website will enable our customers to make informed decisions for their holistic travel experience.”

According to her, the website would offer the best online platform for travel and hotel booking services with unrivalled customer support system, the site has been updated with the newest technological trends in order to offer clients the best deal possible while traveling to anywhere around the globe. The firm invested in this innovative technological solution that has many great features just at the speed of a click.

“Another service that is available to all the customers of ajala.ng is a flexible travel financing options called Ajala Pay Easy. This financing option will bring the dreams of Nigerian travelers to reality with ease. Customers are expected to book the special ticket deals with the option of paying in convenient installments. An initial 30 per cent deposit will be required to confirm the ticket and completion of payment will be done not later than two weeks to the trip.

“The website will provide quick and affordable online travel management experience for our customers and prospects alike that will assure them of getting real value for time and money spent,” she added.

tes a delightful travel experience for all her customers. The agency is poised to eradicate all possible complications on the way of the customers at the most favourable rates.