2020 Budget: Ogun Govt Holds Townhall Meetings

Idowu Sowunmi

In his efforts to ensure all-inclusive governance in Ogun State, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, wednesday began stakeholders’ meetings across the three senatorial districts in the state in preparation for the 2020 budget.

The governor explained that this is the first time in the history of the state when stakeholders’ meeting would be held across the state senatorial districts to arrive at the state budget estimates.

According to him, the stakeholders’ meeting series would start from Ogun East senatorial district on October 9 at Bisrod Hall in Igbeba GRA, Ijebu-Ode, by 1.00 p.m., adding that dates for other senatorial districts would be announced in due course.

Abiodun is expected to preside over the meeting, which is aimed at harnessing the contributions and inputs of citizens across all the critical sectors of the economy.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the 2020 budget is to prioritise projects required to fulfill his administration’s ‘The Building our Future Together’ agenda, and ensure strategic allocation of resources to projects and programmes that would make the most impact on the citizens.

The statement added that all officers from the post of Assistant Director and above in the public service of the state and representatives of different interest groups across the state, including traditional, religious and political leaders; trade and market associations; professional bodies, civil society groups, student unions among others are also invited to the meetings.

All participants are expected to be seated by 12.00 p.m., the statement noted.