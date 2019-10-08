Ikeja Electric Opens New Business Outlets

Peter Uzoho and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has inaugurated its new franchise centres at Olowora, Ikosi, Arepo, Bariga, Ketu and Ogudu areas of Lagos, as part of its strategy to enhance customer satisfaction.

The centres are positioned to provide world class customer services accessible to Ikeja Electric customers and also generate employment opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the new business centres in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, IE, Mrs. Folake Soetan, said they would increase the Ikeja Electric brand visibility and also cater for the increasing customer demand across its Business Unit as well as serve as data gathering centers for its customers.

Soetan, also noted that the strategy was a veritable model for creating employment opportunities in line with the company’s support for nation building, which ultimately translates to economic prosperity.

According to her, “Ikeja Electric will work closely with the franchisees to ensure the standards set by the company to provide excellent customer service and satisfaction is maintained by the franchisees.

“We are also passionately positioning the company in providing corporate support to fulfill the government’s aspiration towards creating employment opportunities and this we believe is in line with our social responsibilities as a corporate entity”.

She added that the franchise initiative was a business strategy aimed at facilitating improved engagements and customer experience for on-the-spot resolution of complaints, in partnership with its corporate partners that would take off at six different locations within the Shomolu Business Unit network.

Also speaking, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Disco, Mr Ugo Obichukwu, said the initiative was geared towards giving customers opportunities to interact with the company, thereby giving them unequal experience when their maters are solved.

Obichukwu, added that the outlets were opened to address all consumers’ challenges promptly, saying, this was the “flagship Franchise. we shall open one more outlet in every two months across Ikeja, Franchise area, like Oshodi, Ikorodu etc.”