APC Inaugurates Committee to Investigate Erring Members in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a disciplinary committee to investigate some of its members alleged to be involved in anti-paty activities.

The party also debunked reports that it is planning to sanction the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman; the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Mamman Daura; Sani Zangon Daura; Musa Haro and Sabiu Tunde.

Addressing journalists in Katsina Tuesday, the state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Shitu Shitu, said after investigation by the disciplinary committee, the party would suspend those he said were instigating crisis within the party.

He added that after the committee might have submitted its report, the party would not hesitate to sanction anybody involved in the anti-party activities irrespective of his or her position in the party.

The APC chairman however said: “Those that the party resolved to dismiss after the committee’s investigation are those that are involved in anti-party activities during the election up to the judgment of the tribunal affirming the governor’s election.

“So, the issue of Bala Usman, Ahmed Dangiwa, Musa Haro, Tunde, Sani Zangon Daura and Mammam Daura are not among those to be sanctioned from the party. They are not even among those that the committee will investigate because they didn’t offend the party.

“We are not afraid of anybody. We are only afraid of God and if we are afraid of God then, we should not accuse anybody wrongly. Therefore, after our investigation, we will brief journalists on the way forward.”