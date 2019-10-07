Ovia South-West local council holds summit, deepens Obaseki’s investment drive in grassroots

Ovia South-West Local Council of Edo State has held its maiden economic summit to deepen the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s investment drive in the grassroots.

Speaking at the event which held at the council’s secretariat in Iguobazuwa, the Executive Chairman, Ovia South-West LGA, Hon. Destiny Enabulele said the summit christened “Oduwa 2019,” was organised to highlight and expand the economic space and opportunities available within the local government area.

He added that the summit was in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s charge to local councils in the state “to design programmes aimed at attracting investors from different sectors of the economy as well as put measures in place towards ensuring and advancing purposeful engagement of our teeming youth in productive ventures.”

Edo State Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Joseph Eboigbe, applauded the council chairman’s initiative to harness the economic potential in the area.

The keynote Speaker at the summit and Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action (ERA), Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, commended Hon. Enabulele for the development of the council area.

Ojo urged the local council to build a social security scheme, to ensure community participatory governance model and create opportunities for community development, among others.

Other speakers at the event include former Dean of Students Affairs, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Osarhieme Osadolor; Bursar UNIBEN, Dr. Victor Imagbe, among others.

Guests at the event include government officials and members of the organised private sector, traditional rulers, community leaders, owners of micro small and medium businesses, among others.