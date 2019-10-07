Katsina APC Threatens to Sanction Sirika, Dangiwa, Others over ‘Anti-party’ Activities

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, may face disciplinary action by the Katsina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged anti-party activities, investigation by THISDAY has revealed.

Others, who may also be sanctioned by the ruling party include Sama’ila Isa Funtua, Mamman Daura, Sani Zangon Daura Musa Haro (Buhari’s nephew) and Sabiu Tunde.

THISDAY gathered that they have all been accused of supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, to upturn the victory of the state Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Appeal Court.

The party also warned those it described as disgruntled elements to desist from interfering with Katsina State politics, insisting that they would retire them from politics if they fail to heed its admonition.

Rising from an emergency meeting at the Government House weekend, the APC, through its Funtua Zonal Chairman, Mr. Bala Abubakar, warned that the party would not fold its hands and allow the “Abuja APC cabals” to sabotage the party.

He said a committee would be constituted to investigate the unethical and unlawful activities of the accused members, and if found guilty, appropriate sanctions would be meted out to them so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“After our investigations, we discovered that there are people within APC that will call Abuja APC cabals who are supporting the PDP guber candidate, Yakubu Lado, to win at the tribunal. They give him money and take him to places so that he will upturn our victory.

“We will sanction the Abuja APC cabals who are against the success of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration in the state. Anybody whose name appears on the list of the Abuja APC cabals will be dismissed right from the ward level. I want to assure you that we must dismiss these people from the party,” Abubakar said.

In his remarks at the meeting, Governor Masari said: “There is no doubt that we have gone through a court case that doesn’t really disturb us, until at the latter end when some APC members started supporting the PDP candidate to win at the tribunal.”

The governor lamented that since the inception of his administration, he has being battling with legal issues orchestrated by those he described as enemies of the APC-led government in the state.

According to him, “There are people within APC who think that if there is no Aminu Bello Masari, they can come out and contest the election. These same people went to court even up to Supreme Court level challenging my election that it should be nullified.

“Some of them since the 2015 general election, they haven’t come to Katsina. They did not contribute anything to the development of the state but these are the same people that are using federal government’s money to fight against us because we know what happened yesterday and what is happening today.

“These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that will get to the national headquarters of the APC where they will use money to get their way.”

He, however, warned APC supporters in the state to avoid inflammatory statements that would bring disharmony within the party, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.