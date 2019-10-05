Tinubu Commiserates with NSCIA, MUSWEN over Babalola’s Demise

Idowu Sowunmi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday commiserated with Muslim Ummah in the country and the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) over the demise of Seriki Adinni of Lagos Central Mosque and NSCIA Deputy President-General, Chief S.O Babalola.

Babalola, who was the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Telemobile Nigeria Limited, was also the President Muslim Ummah of South-west of Nigeria (MUSWEN) until his death.

Late NSCIA deputy president-general was a native of Ede in Osun State, but died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 85 and had since been buried according to Muslim rites.

APC national leader described late Babalola as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and devout Muslim who devoted all he had to the service of Allah and humanity.

Tinubu, in a condolence letter to the Babalola family he personally signed and released yesterday by his Media Office, said: “Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of the patriarch of your family, Chief Sakariyahu Babalola, at 85.”

According to him, “He was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and devout Muslim who gave all he had in the service of Allah and humanity.

As Seriki Adinni of Lagos Central Mosque, President-General of the Muslim Ummah of South-west, Nigeria and Deputy President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, he did a lot towards the propagation and development of Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“Alhaji Babalola also contributed immensely to the development of his Ede hometown, Osun State and Nigeria. We must give gratitude to Allah that he lived to a rather advanced age and left behind good children.

“My condolences also go the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Muslim Ummah and indeed Muslims in Nigeria and across the world over his demise.”

He prayed Allah to grant the wife, children and all those he left behind the strength to carry on without him and to continue with his good deeds.

Tinubu also prayed Allah to be pleased with late Babalola and “admit him into Al-janna Fidaus.”