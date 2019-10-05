Ikoyi Club 81st Anniversary Climaxes in Style

The Ikoyi Club 1938 81st Anniversary which began with a charity walk on September 21 climaxed on Sunday with the anniversary party to close the weeklong celebration.

The anniversary kicked- off on September 23 with press conference and in the evening there was anniversary cocktail party to kick start officially the 81st Anniversary. Tuesday September 24 was the music night with DJ Music. The elders took their turn on September 25 at the event Marquee.

They were treated to sumptuous meals with light music from highlife band and oldies DJ and on September 26 was the anniversary lecture by Minister of Works & Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke on the topic, Youth and Leadership in Nation Building. Fasola encouraged the youths to be a part of leadership by actively contributing to issues and not just castigating those in authority.

He said youths could use their camera phones which were very useful tool to snap pictures and post to appropriate quarters instead of posting fake news on social media.

He also advised youths to think of how to be employers of labour instead of depending on the system to provide them job.

According to him, he joined Ikoyi Club to meet big men and to discuss business as an upcoming lawyer, stressing that Nigerians should not wait until their leaders die before they celebrate them, they should learn to celebrate their leaders now.

On Friday, September 25, there was anniversary turn up and pub night, while Saturday was family fun day which featured children and adult bazaar.

On Sunday 29th September was the grand finale. There was award presentations, raffle draw, recognition and presentation of plaques to sponsors, while Faith Band dished out electric tunes.

The men turned out in full swagger and ladies in the best of stiletto, there is nothing to stop the exquisite display of Naija Elegante.