‘Empower Yourselves with Digital Knowledge’

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advisesd Nigerian youths to equip themselves with digital skills which he said would make them competitive in the global community. Gbajabiamila, who gave the advice yesterday at Suleja, Niger State, during an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) capacity building and tools presentation programme organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said: “Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind and the youth must take up the challenge for self-empowerment and nation development, considering that the world is fast becoming a global village.” The two-week programme was facilitated by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Lado. Gbajabiamila who presented the ICT tools to the beneficiaries at the event, said the importance of ICT could not be over-emphasised because a knowledge-based economy was what was currently and would continue to drive the world. “ICT is the oil of the future. We are already in a knowledge-based economy and when you talk of knowledge, the first thing is ICT. There’s no better empowerment than to train the people, give them the tools and the skills that they will need for them to build the future for themselves,” Gbajabiamila stated.

The Speaker, who was accompanied by Hon. Babajimi Benson (Lagos) commended Hon. Lado for his foresight, saying “This is because he realises the importance of training the youth. With this, he is training the youth for the future. I urge you (beneficiaries) to put this knowledge and tools to good use for your progress, expansion of your businesses and national development.”