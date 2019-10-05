Constitutional Reforms: Seriake Dickson Calls for Freedom of Expression 

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has called on the media and Nigerians to support the call for comprehensive, fundamental constitutional reforms to guarantee stability and space for prosperous Nigeria. The governor made this clarion call at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos on Friday September 4.

“You can’t have a democracy where people can’t express themselves without fear. There is need for restraint, respect and professionalism,” he noted.

Seriake said this following the continued detention of Sahara Publisher and Presidential Candidate, Omoleye Sowore, and a journalist, Chido Onumah by men of the Department of State Service among others.

“No matter how the press or practitioner can be, for the higher interest of the society and our democracy, there must be tolerance. This is a price we must pay for democracy,” he advised.

The governor and Chief Guest of Honour noted that as a nation, the freedom of expression and association should be tolerated for the good of democracy. “Let’s have a comprehensive, fundamental constitutional reform”.

The Director of Information Management DCMA, Brigadier General Aminu Goni representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, called on the media to reduce fake news and hate speeches.

He said: “When you reduce fake news, you will be able to add value to the security of the land. We implore you to protect the image of the security in the minds of the public.”

Speaking also, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the senate president to look into the whooping salaries of members of NASS to create jobs for the youths in Nigeria.

His call came following the disclosure of Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi in an earlier publication. “As provoking as Sanusi said, if the salaries of a senator – 36 million naira – is cut in half, it will create jobs for thousands of Nigerians with salaries of 92,000 naira each”.

He added that the task of national building was collective.

“Although years after independence, we are unable to manage our economy ourselves, if we stay with democracy and renew our faith and roll out sleeves, then we will get there”.

The Managing Editor and CEO, Premium Eagle Media Ltd, Mr. Dotun Oladipo observed that security had been a sore point. “Issues have been raised about the efficacy of our security architecture and efficiency of our security agents”.

This, he said, was why many expressed strong disapproval to the interaction with a man wearing a vest that was considered as having not contributed to the insecurity in the country but expressing an opinion: “We are all Biafrans”.

According to him, the fears on the street that with the hunger in the land and obvious snail speed of our development, the anger would likely boil over soon.

His words: “This is having it at the back of our mind that the cry of hunger and poor man will one day not allow the rich and the mighty sleep again.