Cleric Urges Nigerians to Imbibe Spirit of Tolerance

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A Minister of God and Prophet of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC), Jos District, Senior Apostle/Prophet Isaac Shorunke, has called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their socio-cultural, ethno-religious and political party differences to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance and forgiveness in order to move the nation forward.

Shorunke, who made the call on Tuesday during the opening of the “72 Hours With God, With Great Manifestation” for the Council of Prophets, Jos District, holding in Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, No1, Bauchi, said “the challenges facing Nigeria, though many can be overcome through fervent prayers.”

The cleric, who is the chairman of the Organising Committee for the programme, said this was the time for Nigerians to close ranks and shun strife and other forms of bickering and prejudice so as to move the country forward in fulfilment of God’s plan and purpose for the nation.

According to him, “The Bible teaches us that righteousness exalts a nation. So, we must also be ready to imbibe the spirit of love and forgive one another to heal the wounds of the nation.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Jos District, Special Apostle Joshua Oyewale, congratulated the Council of Prophets in the district for organising the programme in Bauchi, saying “it wouldn’t have come at a better time than now when all hands should be on deck to pray for the nation’s socio-economic, religious, political and value rebirth.”

While admonishing Christians to always emulate Jesus Christ and imbibe the virtues of love and forgiveness, the cleric particularly enjoined the Prophets to unite and love one another for the progress and development of the church.

Oyewale also tasked Christians to use the occasion to pray for peace for the nation, stressing that “prayer remains one of the major solution to the nation’s security challenges and those other such problems including corruption.”

Also speaking, the District Supervisory Prophet, Special Apostle Gabriel Ajibade, urged the church in particular and Nigerians generally to live in peace and love one another in obedience to God’s command.

According to him, “For the church to grow and for us to have a new Nigeria that is free of crime and criminal activities and corruption, we need to come close to God, be our brothers’ keepers and love one another.”