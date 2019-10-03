Unknown Gunmen Kill Two in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has confirmed the killing of the Chairman of a Fulani socio-cultural group, Tabital Pulaaku, in the state, Alhaji Abdu Balli.

The governor confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his Director-General Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, last Tuesday

Fintiri, who condemned the killings in strong terms, added that Balli was killed last Tuesday night by unknown gunmen at his residence in Yola, the state capital.

The governor also condemned the killing of the Muchalla Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman of in Mubi North Local Government Area, Ishaya Dauda.

Fintiri has consequently ordered the security operatives to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

He sympathised with the families of the deceased and wish those injured during the attack by the gunmen quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said unknown gunmen last Tuesday night killed a Fulani leader with one of his visitors who was a ward chairman of PDP in Mubi North Local Government Area.

Nguroje said the police have swung into action to uncover the mysteries behind the killings, and that the police were on top of the situation.

He called on the public to support the police with useful information to track down the killers.