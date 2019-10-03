Military Committed to Constitutional Role, Says Buratai

Army, NAF repel attacks in Borno, rescue 51 captives

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Military authorities wednesday restated commitment to their constitutional role of safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation even as they intensified operations against criminal elements across the country.

This comes as the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, repelled an attack on Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, killing two insurgents and recovering one gun truck and anti-aircraft gun.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the military was unwavering in its resolve to protect the territorial integrity of the country in aid of civil authority.

He said the military had stepped up operations nationwide designed to contain criminal activities in a bid to ensure peaceful and conducive atmosphere for all and residents of the country in the last few months of the year.

“In the light of the daunting security challenges facing the country, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian Army to safeguard the territorial integrity of our country in aid of civil authority.

“The Nigeria Army hereby requests our good and law-abiding citizens to go about their normal economic activities without fear of molestation. The populace is equally requested to please assist the Nigerian Army with any useful information that will assist in our operational efforts aimed at ridding the society of criminal elements and other miscreants”, an Army statement said.

The statement signed by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said: “In continuation of its step-up operations nationwide, Nigerian Army troops in various operational theatres across the country continue to decimate and frustrate activities of criminal elements.

“This is in line with the resolve of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai to ensure the prevalence of a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for all citizens and residents in the country in this year’s ember months”.

On the attack in Gubio, Borno State, the Army said it killed two insurgents when troops of Sector 3 supported by the Air Task Force (ATF) successfully repelled an attack on Gubio in Gubio LGA of Borno State.

It said the troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered one gun truck, two AK 47 rifles and one anti-air craft gun.

Additionally, 51 civilians hitherto held hostage by the insurgents were rescued during the encounter. The troops continue to dominate the area with fighting/clearing patrols, ambush, raids as well as cordon and search operations.

“Similarly, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison while on aggressive patrol to deny criminal insurgents freedom of action within their Area of Responsibility (AOR) discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along the route in Buni Gari, Gujba LGA of Yobe State. The IEDs were safely detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team.

“Nigerian Army troops continued to cover other parts of the country within the ambit of Operation MESA to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. Troops of 245 Battalion while responding to a distress call, promptly intervened and averted a bloody clash at Mkpani community in Yakuur LGA of Cross River State between the youths of Ajare and Edume clans during a New Yam Festival held in the community. Items recovered from the scene include two Dane guns, one locally-made pistol, two axes and one cutlass,” it said.