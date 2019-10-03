LBS, Multichoice Partnership

As part of efforts to standardize the programme, the Pay TV company was quick at attracting the School of Media and Communication of the Lagos Business School as partner on the academy. As the first set of the beneficiaries of the project graduated last year, it was emphatically stated that the graduating set have not only acquired but a certificate diploma from a world class institution.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dean of Media and Communication, Ikechukwu Obiaya, expressed his conviction that those benefitted from the project had thus been given another opportunity to take an intellectual look at the industry they have passion for. He pointed out that the training is important in building strong foundation for the evolving industry. He agreed that if stakeholders are keen about changing the quality of film, they must first change the quality of film makers.

The road to the graduating day must have begun last year when promoters of MTF inaugurated a multi-tiered Corporate Shared Value, CSV project in partnership with LBS to ignite Africa’s creative industry. In the first edition, it selected and trained 20 young men and women from Ghana and Nigeria out of 3108 applicants.

Earlier at the ceremony, the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe told the students that the graduation marked an important day in their lives as it is a new beginning of the journey into their future as the next generation of African storytellers.

“You are now part of a small but growing class of young, creative professionals equipped to tell Africa’s stories through authentic lenses while recognising and embracing her growth possibilities and opportunities”

MTF West Africa Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi, described the training as a landmark programme, noting that the students aptly demonstrated their skills as filmmakers.

“Over the course of the programme, the students expertly honed their raw talent into professional skill. This is the essence of the MTF Academy – giving upcoming talent the chance to hone their abilities thereby increasing the pool of available talent and world class professionals in the industry. This graduation is therefore a landmark moment both for the students and the programme,” Odugbemi said.

In her speech, Lagos State Commissioner for Art and Tourism, Shulamite Adebolu said her desire is to create a one stop shop in the ministry to streamline regulation of films.

Students who excelled during the programme were rewarded with scholarships and grants.Gilbert Bassey, a 26-year-old Nigerian, won a scholarship to enhance his skills at New York Film Academy College of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA), as he displayed his multidisciplinary abilities during the programme.Also, Edmund Asamoah from Ghana won a two-week internship with Nihilent Limited, a Bollywood production.