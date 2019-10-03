Grace High School Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Grace High School, founded by the late Deaconess Grace Bisola Osinowo in 1994 clocks 25 this month.

The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun, said a thanksgiving service and anniversary reception holds on Sunday, October 6 2019 at Havilah Events centre, Oniru, Victoria Island.

A dinner with the schools’ Exceutive Director at Sheraton Hotel, Founders’ day programme on October 3 are part of the activities lined up for the anniversary.

In line with the vision of the founder, Grace High School has produced several prominent Nigerians who have excelled in their field of study.

One of the major landmarks of the school is the annual indigent scholarship award for the less privileged students.

The school has committed more than N100 million to this. It has also provided equipments and infrastructural facilities for some schools within its locality.