Fuudnet Technology Launches Food Vending App

Fuudnet Technology Limited has launched a food vending app for all categories of processed and raw food vendors, that will support fast door-to-door delivery system.

Known as Fuudzie, the mobile app is an online platform that will bring all categories of food vendors together, from where customers could search and order for processed and packaged food as well as raw food items, as soon as they download the app, which is available on Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer of Fuudnet Technology, Mr. Emmanuel Lawan, described Fuudzie as a food selling and ordering platform that brings together all categories of food vendors, both local and continental, to a unique online space, where they can share ideas on food technology.

According to him, the essence is to address customer experience, speed of delivery of packed foods and the convenience in ordering any food of choice from a preferred chef and a preferred restaurant from any location.

“Customers can order from any location and payment can be made through a funded e-wallet on the platform or through the bank debit card,” Lawan said.

Fuudzie App serves as a digital market place for selling and ordering of processed foods. According to Fuudzie team, the solution allows chefs, cooks, kitchen owners, restaurants and processed food vendors to sell their food and food products to a wide audience. It also opens food lovers to varieties of mouth-watering dishes from the comfort of their various locations.

“Fuudzie App has been built with very flexible functionalities, and there is currently nothing like it in Nigeria,” Lawan added. According to him, the app could create jobs for young tech savvy Nigerians who would want to approach a local food vendors by the roadside that cook good food, and help them in uploading their brands and products on the Fuudzie app.

Lawan, however. explained that a brand would only qualify to be uploaded on the platform, if it passes the food and hygiene tests for food quality that is regularly carried out by Fuudnet Technology.

He listed some of the functionalities to include the fact that it allows food vendors to register their businesses, upload their menu, pictures of the meals and set prices by themselves on the platform.

In addition, food vendors can set the time for which they will be available for ordering daily. This can be updated at the beginning of each day. The app provides flexibility of working hours to the food vendor and ensures that customers can only order from vendors that are available to supply. The Fuudzie digital market place also allows for pre-order meals. Food vendors who supply bulk meals and need more time to process the meals can set the timing of the meal to one day or more as might be required. Customers can also order for bulk meals and receive the order the next day or on their preferred date.