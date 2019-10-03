Edo Sports Commission Bill Passed into Law

One year after the Edo State Sports Commission was created by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State House of Assembly has formally passed the bill establishing the commission into law.

The House, sitting in Benin City Wednesday, concluded the Third and Final reading of the bill to give legal backing to the Commission headed by Godwin Dudu-Orumen, which came into being via an Executive Order by the governor after scrapping the previous Ministry of Sports.

Although the bill was sent to the immediate past House, no action was taken on it until the present House led by Speaker Franklin Okiye came on board following the March 2019 elections.