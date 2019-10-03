Carabao Cup: Liverpool Fined for Fielding Ineligible Player

Liverpool have been fined £200,000 – half of which has been suspended – by the EFL for fielding an ineligible player in their third-round Carabao Cup win against MK Dons.

Spaniard Pedro Chirivella, who came on as a substitute in the 2-0 victory, did not have international clearance.

The midfielder, 22, needed the paperwork from the Football Association after a loan spell at Spanish side Extremadura last season.

Liverpool host Arsenal in the fourth round on 29 October.

The EFL said £100,000 of the fine will be suspended until the end of next season.