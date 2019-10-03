Agency Collaborates to Launch Amplify Digital Academy

Amplify Digital Agency, a digital and creative marketing agencies in West Africa, in partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute of Ireland, has announced the launch of the Amplify Digital and Design Academy (ADDA), a one-stop centre for digital and design training, recruitment and consultancy.

ADDA was established to equip marketing professionals and enthusiasts with the appropriate digital marketing and design skills to thrive in their careers and compete in the global marketplace.

Explaining the reason for the establishment of ADDA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amplify Digital, Alexander Edem said, “We decided to establish the Amplify Digital and Design Academy because of the huge digital skills gap in Nigeria and around the world. ADDA is stepping in to fill that gap and equip professionals with the right skills and certifications to succeed in the digital marketing industry.”

The academy offers digital marketing and design training for several groups of people such as traditional marketing professionals, business owners, digital entrepreneurs, and digital marketing professionals. Brands and businesses in all industries are not exempted from this list.

Current ADDA training includes the Certified Digital Marketing Professional course (CDMP), Search Engine Marketing Masterclass, Digital Strategy Masterclass, Social Media Masterclass and corporate training based on the needs of marketing and communications team within organisations.

To begin the academy’s operations in digital marketing training, the Certified Digital Marketing Professional course, offered in conjunction with Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland, will commence on October 26. 2019. It will run for six weekends after which the students will be eligible to take an assessment and get a professional certification that is globally recognised as the gold standard in digital certifications.

As the global marketing landscape is currently evolving to entrench the use of digital to reach customers, ADDA also offers consultancy services to marketing teams in a bid to help increase efficiency and drive successful outcomes, ADDA analyzes existing capabilities, discovers hidden challenges, create tailor-made solutions based on insight and research to help position marketing and communications team for growth.

According to Edem, “Searching for the right talent for a specific digital marketing role can be time-consuming and challenging. With our vast experience and expertise, we can help recruit the best digital talents and professionals that will fit the marketing roles in your organisation.”