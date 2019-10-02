Kidnappers of Adamawa Professor Demand N10m Ransom

The gunmen who abducted a Professor of Soil Science in the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Adamu Zata, have demanded N10 million as a ransom for his release.

The professor was abducted from his house in Girei, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, at 2a.m. on Monday by gunmen who killed his brother, Dr. Sheda Zata, while taking the lecturer away.

A member of the family who spoke yesterday said, “They have demanded N10 million, but we are still trying to reduce it. We don’t have anything close to what they are asking.”